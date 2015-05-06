Matt Gregg was supposed to walk across the stage at Bemidji State University’s commencement this weekend. He was also supposed to make one last run at a conference title with his teammates on the Beaver men’s golf team.

The coronavirus pandemic got in the way of those plans.

The Bemidji native is still set to receive his diploma, just not in the manner he’d originally thought.

“I know that a lot of people are going to be bummed out that there’s not going to be a commencement ceremony,” said Gregg, a senior project management major. “You work so hard for it, put so much time and money and effort, and teachers put in all this effort to get you to that day. It’s a really exciting day for a lot of kids. … It was going to be a really fun day.”

Instead of an in-person commencement, BSU will hold a virtual celebration for graduates at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, via Zoom.

Like the more than 1,000 BSU students set to graduate this year, Gregg has tried to make the best of a bad situation. It just maybe stings a little more for the athletes whose seasons were cut short, like the men’s golf team.

The Beavers returned eight letter winners and were picked to finish fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, garnering a first-place vote along the way. After placing third at the NSIC Championship a year ago -- the program’s best finish since 2012 -- hopes were high Bemidji State could challenge for its first conference title in 20 years.

“Obviously it would have been nice to try and have one more run at the conference title for me since I wasn’t able to get it any of my years,” Gregg said. “We played on some good teams. Our conference has been really competitive. We were gunning for the big dogs: Winona, Mankato, teams like that. I personally wanted one more chance to try and top them.

“It’s tough, but everyone’s dealing with it. Every sport is dealing with the heartbreak of it. It’s difficult, but it was also time for me to move on a little bit (and) graduate. I’m excited for the next stage of my life, as well.”

A two-time MSHSL state tournament participant at Bemidji High School and a winner of the 2018 BSU Invitational, Gregg had pondered taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. Not wishing to pay more to take classes he wouldn’t need, he decided against returning.

“I wasn’t sure how that was going to work out with us. Our split season is always so difficult with things like that eligibility wise,” Gregg said, referring to how the golf season is divided into fall and spring halves. “I did consider it.”

With classes now being held online, Gregg has adapted to the new learning environment put in place for his final six weeks of college, including completing final exams this week along with a couple of online presentations.

“It was really weird,” Gregg said. “It kind of felt like an early start to summer. And honestly the weather’s been great. … I’d say school got a little bit harder just because we were so close to being done and then everything gets moved online and teachers are changing their curriculum a little bit to adjust. That’s really the only difficult part.”

Not getting the chance to see friends as his senior year winds down has taken some getting used to, Gregg said. He’s at least been able to regain one sense of normalcy: hitting the golf course.

“I’ve been playing three days a week, I think, since the course opened a couple weeks ago,” he said. “I’ve actually seen a lot of familiar faces out there. I think they’re just looking for something to do to get out of the house.”