The return of golfers to the fairways of Minnesota courses has at least allowed for one semblance of normalcy to return.

The Bemidji Town and Country Club golf course opened for the 2020 season on Sunday, April 19, following a Saturday announcement by the club. Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order last Friday allowing Minnesota golf courses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other area golf courses are beginning to open for the spring season as the weather begins to warm.

Sandtrap Golf Course in Cass Lake has opened for the season, according to the club’s voicemail message. Maple Ridge Golf Course, south of Bemidji, hopes to open this week or this weekend, according to a voicemail message.

The Blackduck Municipal Golf Course typically opens in early May, though a decision has not yet been made this season. Golfers are advised to call 218-835-7757 or 218-835-4803 for the latest on an opening date.

Attempts to reach Castle Highlands Golf Course (Bemidji), Greenwood Golf Course (Bemidji) and Twin Pines Golf Course (Bagley) were unsuccessful.