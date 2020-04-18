BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Town and Country Club announced Saturday that its golf course will open for the 2020 season at noon on Sunday, April 19. The announcement came one day after Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order allowing Minnesota golf courses to reopen effective Saturday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We made the decision this morning to accelerate plans and take advantage of the opportunity to play golf,” the club’s head professional Rick Grand said in an email announcing the opening.

Grand cautioned golfers to observe special safety precautions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If the rules are not followed to the letter we will not be open for long,” Grand said in the announcement.

Members may schedule tee times online or by phone. Daily fee golfers should book their tee times online followed by a phone call to the golf shop to pay for their fees. The club is in the process of changing systems for online check-in and payment.

Golfers are advised to not arrive at the course more than 30 minutes prior to their tee time. Any other special instructions will be provided at the first tee, the announcement said.

The announcement included the following COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed:

Practice safe social distancing before, during and after play

Fivesomes are permitted.

Walk or single-rider carts only or two from same household

Pay your green fee by phone

Bring your own antibacterial wet wipes for use before, during and after play

Do not share clubs or touch flagsticks

Access into clubhouse is for indoor facilities and curbside food and beverage takeout ONLY

Be aware that you may be scrutinized by the public and media watching for golfers ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols

The practice range will be open, while the clubhouse and locker rooms will be closed. The restaurant is closed for on-site consumption of food and beverage.

The golf shop has essential items available upon request. Only one golfer at a time will have access to the shop.

For a full list of the club’s COVID-19 rules and procedures, visit bemidjigolf.com.