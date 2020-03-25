The U.S. Open golf tournament will be postponed from its scheduled June dates, the New York Post reported Thursday night.

The event was due to be played June 18-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. According to the Post, the U.S. Golf Association hopes to hold the tournament later in the summer, pending the region's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Winged Foot was shut down last week when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order, halting all non-essential businesses statewide in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

USGA senior director of championship communications Beth Major told the Post on Thursday night in response to the report, "Nothing is official at this point. Obviously, we're talking about it, knowing what's going on in New York (which has the most COVID-19 cases in the country) right now."

Major followed up on a USGA statement issued earlier this week that said an announcement about the U.S. Open's status would be coming in mid-April.

"We said, 'middle of April and no later,'" Major told the Post. "But (a decision) could come earlier, which for all of us would be great so we can go on with the plans."

Westchester County, the site of Winged Foot, has been one of the areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

The first two major tournaments of the golf season, The Masters (scheduled for April 9-12 in Augusta, Ga.) and the PGA Championship (scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco), already have been postponed.

The PGA Tour closed down March 13, following the first round of the Players Championship. Currently, all tournament scheduled to be held through mid-May have been postponed or canceled.

The men's Olympic golf competition, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 in Saitama, Japan, also was pushed back to next year.

Home of golfer Love III destroyed by fire

The home of pro golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Love and his wife, Robin, were home at the time of the fire in St. Simons Island, Ga., but were not injured.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love said in a statement. "We've very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis."

Randy Jordan, the chief of Glynn County Fire & Rescue, told ESPN that his department received a call at 5:18 a.m. and responded within six minutes.

"It was completely engulfed in flames at our arrival," he said. "It is a total loss."

Jordan said the cause of the blaze had not been determined.

Love, 55, is now an on-course analyst for CBS Sports.

Evian Championship moved to August

The Evian Championship, the fourth women's golf major of the year, has been moved to August from July due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, is the second women's major to be disrupted by the pandemic after the ANA Inspiration major scheduled for California early next month was moved to September.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the event will now be played on Aug. 6-9. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 created a window for organisers to hold the event a week before the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick.