LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team opened the spring season with a sixth-place finish out of seven teams Tuesday at the Southwest Minnesota State University Spring Invite held at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

The Beavers registered a team score of 668 (338-330) and finished seven strokes behind fifth-place SMSU.

Kalley Wagner led BSU individually by taking 23rd after posting a 165 (84-81). She was trailed by Morgan Sammon (84-83) and Elise Stockmoe (83-84) who each carded 167 and tied for 24th. Taylor Offerdahl (87-83) followed with a score of 170 for 30th, while Lauren Stockmoe was one stroke behind at 171 (88-83) to round out the Beavers’ top five scorers in 31st.

Also competing for Bemidji State were Taiylor Ellingson (88-85=173, T-33rd), Jocelyn Nyblom (84-91=175, T-35th) and Grace Van Brocklin (106-98=204, 48th).

BSU will stay in Arizona to take part in the SMSU Spring Challenge on Wednesday and Thursday at the Coldwater Golf Club in Avondale, Ariz.