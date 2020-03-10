PRESCOTT, Ariz. -- Brandon Nelson guided the Bemidji State men’s hockey team to a second-place finish at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Spring Invite at the Antelope Hills South Golf Course in Prescott, Ariz. Nelson posted a two-under par 214 (69-73-72) to take third individually, just one stroke off of second place.

The Beavers recorded a team score of 877 (292-292-293) in the three-day, three-round tournament, trailing first-place Arizona Christian by only five shots.

Following Nelson, Ben Corbid tied for 10th individually after logging a 219 (74-71-74). He was followed by Tanner Sperling in a tie for 12th (75-75-71=221), Chris Swenson in a tie for 20th (74-74-76=224) and Diego Echeveste in a tie for 23rd (75-74-76=225) to round out the team’s scorers.

Individually, Aaron Schnathorst (77-75-77=229), Alex Iverson (78-73-78=229) and Gus Vatnsdal (76-71-82=229) each tied for 32nd while TJ Raden tied for 50th (81-80-75=236) and Matthew Gregg finished 66th (88-89-93=270).

Arizona Christian’s Connor Preston took first place with a 210 (73-71-66).

BSU will continue its spring season at the NSIC Preview hosted by the Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo., March 30-31.