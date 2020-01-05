LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Justin Thomas birdied the third playoff hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time on Sunday, Jan. 5.

He now has 12 career PGA Tour victories, more than any other active player under the age of 30.

"It means a lot," Thomas, who also won the event in 2017, told the Golf Channel, "It feels great, and I'm glad to be coming back here."

His 12th PGA Tour win came only after a dramatic series of meltdowns from some of the world's top-ranked players -- beginning with himself.

Ninth-ranked Xander Schauffele was the defending champion and led the tournament entering the final round at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Playing in the final group, he was caught by fourth-ranked Thomas, who grabbed the lead by going six-under through his first 15 holes on Sunday.

Lurking was No. 12 Patrick Reed, who polished off his second 7-under 66 -- and only the third of the week -- playing ahead of the final twosome. He birdied the 18th hole to get to 14-under-par, but appeared to be a longshot to reach a playoff with Thomas at 16 under and Schauffele on the course at 14 under.

But the final group proceeded to suffer through a series of gaffes over the closing stretch.

Thomas, who saw his birdie putt on No. 15 circle the hole before dropping, promptly bogeyed the 16th. He still led by one arriving at the 18th hole.

Thomas hooked his tee shot but stayed in bounds. Rather than playing it safe to the right on the iconic par-5, Thomas took on a more difficult angle and hooked his approach into a hazard.

Meanwhile, Schauffele reached the green from 305 yards, just the third player in the final round and the seventh all week to reach the 18th in two shots (he later hit the green in two again on the first playoff hole). Thomas chipped to within 10 feet to set up his par putt, with Schauffele facing an eagle putt for the victory.

Schauffele then badly missed his eagle attempt, the ball resting seven feet below the hole. Thomas had an opportunity to set up no worse than a two-way playoff, but left his par putt short and left.

Schauffele, with his second attempt to close out the tournament, pushed his birdie putt wide right.

"18 was just disaster," Thomas said. "I didn't hit very many good shots on the hole (all week)."

That brought Reed back into the tournament, with the three players heading back to the 18th tee to begin the sudden-death playoff.

Reed and Schauffele both reached the green with lengthy eagle putts on the first playoff hole, while Thomas had to execute an up-and-down from behind the green. Schauffele three-putted, eliminating him, while Thomas and Reed returned to the 18th hole.

On the second hole, Thomas hit his approach shot fat, barely clearing the hazard. That opened the door for Reed, who was unable to close out the win with a birdie attempt -- despite leading the field with 45 one-putts for the week, 13 more than anyone else.

They returned to the 18th hole, knowing it would be the final one of the day with darkness descending. Thomas hit his third shot within feet, putting the pressure on Reed, who pushed his own birdie putt to the right to set Thomas up for the winning putt.

Thomas took over the lead in the FexEx Cup standings with the dramatic victory.

"For some reason, I was supposed to win this week," he said. "I was very, very lucky. I got very fortunate, but I also stuck to my process and tried to stay positive. Because, I just tried to tell myself, 'There's a reason we're still here, we've still got a chance to win, and we're fortunate to do that.' "



