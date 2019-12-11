MELBOURNE, Australia — A Presidents Cup rivalry all but buried by decades of American dominance flickered back to life at Royal Melbourne on Thursday, as the unfancied Internationals stormed to a 4-1 lead by routing Tiger Woods' United States in the fourballs matches.

Ernie Els' rookie-laden outfit played fearlessly on a gusty day at the sandbelt course as the Internationals secured a day one lead for the first time at the biennial tournament since 2003.

Woods, only the second playing captain in the 25-year history of the tournament, upheld his end of the bargain, as he anchored a comprehensive 4&3 win with Justin Thomas over Australian Marc Leishman and Chilean debutant Joaquin Niemann.

But that was as good as it got for the star-studded United States, who were consistently bamboozled by Royal Melbourne's fast and rippled greens and outplayed by a team featuring only Adam Scott in the top 20.

"We're not done, we're not out of it yet," said Woods, who was largely brilliant in a six-birdie round.

"This is a long week."

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland had been branded a dream team by American media after the long hitters were named in a pair on tournament eve.

But they walked off 4&3 losers after a thrashing by South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Mexican Abraham Ancer.

Ancer, one of five tournament debutants in the Internationals on day one, had a fairytale first day off the tee and on the greens.

He rolled in a monster 68-foot putt for birdie on the par-four 12th to restore a 4-up lead and all but seal the match.

"It's so much fun, truly a pleasure playing with Louis," said the 28-year-old, his nation's first Presidents Cup player.

"He made it feel easy out here, which is not easy. It's a very tough golf course ... We had a plan and I think we kept to our plan really well and I felt good out there, which gave me a lot of confidence and I made some putts."

Home hero Adam Scott and South Korea's An Byeong-hun made it 2-1 for the hosts when Scott rolled in a six-foot putt for par on the 17th, clinching a 2&1 win over Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Canada's Adam Hadwin and South Korean Im Sung-jae stretched the lead further with a hard-fought 1-up win against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

A banner day for the Internationals was complete on the 18th, when Patrick Reed missed a long putt to halve the hole and concede a second 1-up win to the east Asian duo of Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan.