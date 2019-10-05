ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team tied for 11th out of 20 teams at the Holiday Inn Express Classic on Tuesday in St. Joseph, Mo. The Beavers, competing in their final tournament of the fall season, totaled a team score of 894 (293-298-303) at the three-round event.

Will Czeh led the team with a score of 220 (71-75-74) to tie for 22nd individually.

After Czeh, Tanner Sperling tied for 38th with a 224 (73-74-77), Brandon Nelson took 49th with a 227 (74-74-79), Ben Corbid tied for 50th with a 228 (75-75-78) and Chris Swenson tied for 57th to round out the team’s top five with a 230 (81-75-74).

BSU finished fourth out of the eight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Teams at the tournament, including 21 shots behind fourth-place Winona State (873).

Central Missouri placed first as a team with a score of 857 (277-289-291). UCM’s Matt Hoemann (67-74-70) and Sam Parrott (66-72-73) shared the individual title with rounds of 211.

Bemidji State will next return to action this spring to conclude its season.