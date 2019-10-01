LEMONT, Ill. -- Morgan Sammon led the Bemidji State women’s golf team individually as the Beavers placed 14th at the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate Invite on Tuesday at the Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Lemont, Ill.

Sammon finished the two-day tournament with a total score of 167 (82-85) to tie for 30th individually. BSU totaled a team score of 679 (334-345) to place 14th out of 16 teams.

Taylor Offerdahl trailed Sammon by one stroke to tie for 36th with a 168 (85-83). Kalley Wagner followed with a 171 (81-90) to tie for 47th, Lauren Stockmoe carded a 175 (86-89) to tie for 57th and Elise Stockmoe posted a 181 (93-88) to tie for 72nd.

The Beavers finished fourth out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools at the tournament, including five shots back of Upper Iowa.

Northeastern State brought home the team title with a score of 623 (314-309). Trevecca Nazarene’s Lexie Shaw captured the individual title by carding a score of 148 (74-74).

The Beavers will head to Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn., for their final tournament of the fall Oct. 19-20.