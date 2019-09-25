OWENSBORO, Ky. -- Bemidji State senior Chris Swenson fired a five-under par 138 to lead the Beaver men’s golf team to a ninth-place finish out of 19 teams at the Kentucky Wesleyan Fall Invitational held Sunday-Monday at the Pearl Club in Owensboro, Ky.

Swenson tied for ninth individually after carding scores of 69 and 70 in the two-round tournament. The Beavers posted a team score of 572 (291-281), their lowest of the season.

Brandon Nelson finished one stroke behind Swenson with his four-under par 140 (71-69) to tie for 15th individually. Rounding out the team’s top five were Ben Corbid’s even par 144 (73-71), Tanner Sperling’s 149 (78-71) and Will Czeh’s 150 (79-71).

Bemidji State will conclude the fall season Oct. 7-8 when they’ll compete in the Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Joseph, Mo.