INDIANAPOLIS — South Korean Mi Jung Hur shot a 4-under 68 in the final round Sunday, Sept. 29, to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.

Hur finished at 21-under 267 for the tournament, four strokes better than Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67) of Denmark. It marked Hur's fourth career win and her first wire-to-wire victory.

"I‘m so happy," Hur, 29, said.

This was her second win of the year, following her victory at the Ladies Scottish Open. She had gone 112 starts between her win at the 2014 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic and the Scottish Open in August.

She became the sixth LPGA golfer to have multiple wins on the season, joining Jin Young Ko, a four-time winner, and Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Sei Young Kim and Sung Hyun Park, each of whom had two victories.

Hur played a bogey-free round on Sunday, recording two birdies on both the front and back nine.

Madsen entered Sunday in third place after shooting 64 on Saturday. She mixed one bogey in with six birdies but couldn't catch Hur.

Marina Alex, in second place after three rounds, shot 72 to finish in third place.

A group of four golfers - Megan Khang (68), Japan's Sakura Yokomine (68), England's Bronte Law (70) and Puerto Rican Maria Torres (72) — tied for fourth place at 275.

Hur credited her two wins to being at a comfortable place in her personal and professional life.