MARSHALL -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team finished ninth out of 12 teams at the SMSU Ramada Mustang Invite on Sunday afternoon at the Marshall Golf Club. The Beavers recorded a team score of 661 (337-324).

Kalley Wagner led the team by carding a 159 (81-78) to tie for 17th individually. Taylor Offerdahl (89-75) and Lauren Stockmoe (79-85) followed with scores of 164. Elise Stockmoe (88-86=174) and Taiylor Ellingson (95-86=181) rounded out the team’s score.

Morgan Sammon posted the top score for BSU by shooting 155 (77-78) individually to tie for seventh, earning her first career top-10 finish. Jocelyn Nyblom carded a 170 (83-87) while also competing as an individual.

Augustana won the team title with a 608 (302-306), while Augie’s Alex Stone claimed the individual title with a 144 (74-70).

Bemidji State will next travel to Lemont, Ill., for the Flyer Women’s Intercollegiate, Sept. 30-Oct. 1.