LAKE CITY -- The Bemidji State women’s golf team finished seventh at the 14-team Golden Bear Classic, which concluded after two rounds Tuesday afternoon at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City. The Beavers posted a team score of 667 (334-333) to follow 15 strokes behind sixth-place Concordia-St. Paul.

Augustana claimed first place with a team score of 606 (303-303), 19 shots ahead of runner-up Sioux Falls.

Taylor Offerdahl (83-80), Kalley Wagner (80-83) and Lauren Stockmoe (82-81) each carded scores of 163 to tie for 26th individually for BSU. The team’s score was rounded out by Elise Stockmoe’s 178 (89-89) and Taiylor Ellingson’s 183 (93-90). Jocelyn Nyblom (85-86=171) and Morgan Sammon (88-87=175) each competed as individuals for Bemidji State.

The Beavers will head to Marshall for the Mustang Invitational this weekend, Sept. 21-22, at the Marshall Golf Club.