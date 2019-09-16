GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Behind four top-10 finishes, the Bemidji State men’s golf team edged out Concordia Moorhead by two strokes to win the King’s Walk Invite, hosted by Minnesota Crookston on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 15-16, in Grand Forks, N.D.

Will Czeh and Chris Swenson had identical days on the course, each finishing with 3-under rounds of 69 both days. Their 6-under-par finishes put them in a tie for second, trailing just Concordia’s Gage Stromme at 7-under (70-67=137).

Brandon Nelson (70-74=144) shot an even par to tie for sixth, and Ben Corbid was a stroke behind in a tie for eighth at 1-over (73-72=145).

Alongside Czeh, Swenson and Corbid, Tanner Sperling also contributed to the team score with a 9-over 153 (78-75).

BSU will next tee off in the Kentucky Wesleyan Panther Invitational at the Pearl Club in Owensboro, Ky., on Sept. 29-30.

Team Results

1-Bemidji State 574; 2-Concordia Moorhead 576; 3-Manitoba 586; 4-Manitoba 2 589; 5-Minot State 598; 6-St. Cloud State 600; 7-Augustana 602; 8-Minnesota Crookston 625.