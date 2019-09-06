LAKE CITY -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team placed ninth at the season-opening J.R. Watkins Invitational hosted by The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City. The Beavers posted a team score of 611 (309-302) in the two-round, 15-team tournament.

Ben Corbid led BSU by carding a 150 (75-75) to place 27th individually. He was followed by Seth Schricker (77-75=152), Tanner Sperling (79-75=154), Chris Swenson (78-77=155) and Brandon Nelson (84-80=164), who rounded out the team’s top five.

Competing as an individual, Will Czeh tied for ninth by shooting 145 (74-71). Aaron Schnathorst (84-75=159) and Alex Iverson (87-86=173) also competed as individuals.

Host Winona State captured first place with a score of 568 (278-290). The Warriors’ Brady Madsen (66-74) and Dylan Brown (68-72) shared medalist honors by carding score of 140.

The Beavers will be back on home turf Sept. 9-10 to host the BSU Invitational at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. The Bemidji State women’s team will also tee off its season by hosting the Tracy Lane Memorial those same days.