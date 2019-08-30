BEMIDJI -- Chris Curb captured his second career men’s championship title at the 52nd annual Vandersluis Memorial Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Monday. The Bemidji golfer finished at even par by shooting a third-round 71 Monday, besting Chad Skarperud and Jacob Skarperud, both of Fargo, N.D., by one stroke.

Curb, a former Bemidji State golfer, will now add a second Vandersluis trophy to his collection to go along with the hardware he won in 2010 as men’s champion.

Chad Skarperud and Will Czeh entered the day tied for the lead at 1-under par but were unable to maintain their grip on first place.

Czeh, a sophomore on the BSU men’s golf team, carded the best round of the tournament Sunday with his second-round 69. But the Roseau native dropped to fourth place after shooting a 76 Monday, ending the tournament at three-over par.

Defending-champion Chad Skarperud scored a 71 Sunday before a 74 in the final round forced him into a tie for second with Jacob Skarperud, who ended the weekend with a 73.

In the senior men’s championship, Bemidji’s Jeff Wiltse claimed his fourth title in the division and his first in three years. He held onto his one-shot lead entering the day, shooting a 73 to edge Apple Valley’s Bruce Hegland by one stroke and finish the weekend at 1-under par. Wiltse previously won the senior men’s title in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

Glen Hasselberg returned to form Monday to capture his fifth career masters division championship after losing his crown last year. The Staples golfer has won the division five times in its six years of existence. Hasselberg recorded a 79 Monday to finish the tournament at 16-over par, six shots ahead of Pequot Lakes’ Jack Blesener.