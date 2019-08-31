BEMIDJI -- Eight golfers are tied for first place in the men’s championship division following the first round Saturday at the 52nd annual Vandersluis Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Of the eight competitors who shot even-par rounds of 72, four hail from Bemidji: Chris Curb, Matthew Gregg, Jeff Peltier and Joseph Welle. Curb won the 2010 men’s championship, while Gregg is a senior on the Bemidji State men’s golf team.

The other four tied for first place are Cody Cook of Hawley, Brennan Hockman of Houston, Tex., and Chad and Jacob Skarperud, both of Fargo, N.D. Chad Skarperud is the event’s defending champion.

Jeff Wiltse was the lone player to break par in the senior men’s division by carding a 1-under par 71. The Bemidji golfer leads Apple Valley’s Bruce Hegland (72) and Park Rapids’ Trent Wilcox (73) at the top of the leaderboard.

Ottertail’s Dick Dornbusch owns a two-stroke lead on Glen Hasselberg of Staples in the masters division thanks to his 5-over par 77.

The 54-hole, stroke-play tournament continues Sunday before wrapping up with the final round Monday, Sept. 2.