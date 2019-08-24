BURNSVILLE -- For a second straight season, Lauren Stockmoe has been named the Player to Watch for the Bemidji State women’s golf team, as announced by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference on Thursday.

The Alexandria native is entering her junior season at BSU, coming off an 85.1 average over 19 rounds last season. Stockmoe led the Beavers with two top-10 finishes, as well.

As a team, Bemidji State fit into sixth in the NSIC preseason coaches’ poll with 62 points. Augustana and Minnesota State split all the first-place points with six apiece, though Augie (114 points) held the slightest of margins over MSU (113 points) overall.

Concordia-St. Paul and Sioux Falls tied for third in the poll with 91 points, and Minot State closed the top five at 82 points.

BSU will open the 2019-20 season by hosting the Tracy Lane Memorial Tournament Sept. 9-10 at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Augustana 114 (6); 2-Minnesota State 113 (6); T3-Concordia-St. Paul 91; T3-Sioux Falls 91; 5-Minot State 82; 6-Bemidji State 62; 7-Upper Iowa 61; 8-Southwest Minnesota State 52; 9-St. Cloud State 46; 10-Winona State 37; 11-Minnesota State Moorhead 29; 12-Minnesota Crookston 14.