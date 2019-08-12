BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team has been picked to finish fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season by league coaches. Senior Chris Swenson was also named the Beavers’ preseason golfer to watch.

BSU received 47 points and one first-place vote in the coaches’ poll released Wednesday. Defending NSIC champion Winona State was the favorite to repeat, earning 77 points and six first-place votes to top the poll. Concordia-St. Paul was second in the poll with 71 points and two first-place votes, while Minnesota State Mankato was third with 69 points and one first-place vote.

Swenson, a native of Fergus Falls, recorded a 76.0 scoring average as a junior last season to finish second on the team and tied for second at the NSIC Spring Championship for his only top-five finish in 2018-19.

The Beavers are set to begin the fall season Sept. 6-7 at the J.R. Watkins Invite in Lake City.