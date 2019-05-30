Jorgenson was unable to hold on to his one-shot lead following his first-round 70, but a 76 was enough to place him among the individual state qualifiers Thursday as he completed the tournament with a two-round score of 146. The top five individuals not on the team champion qualify for state.

“He took advantage of the par-fives. He got a lot of birdies on the par-fives,” BHS head coach Seth Knudson said. “When he missed greens, he did a real good job of getting up and down and making par.”

Jorgenson, a standout on the Lumberjacks boys hockey team over the winter, is in his first season on the Bemidji boys golf team. He previously played for Park Rapids.

“I think talking to his old coaches and stuff, he’s just continued to work at it and get a little bit better every year,” Knudson said. “It’s paid off for him. He performed well this year.”

Moorhead’s Ian Simonich (71-70--141) won the individual section title, finishing ahead of a trio of Alexandria golfers.

Alexandria captured the team title with an overall score of 585 (298-287), 12 strokes in front of Buffalo (297-300--597).

Only the top six teams and the top 12 individuals not on those teams after day one made the cut. Rounding out the team results were Brainerd (306-301--607) in third, Moorhead (302-307--609) in fourth, Sartell-St. Stephen (314-310--624) in fifth and St. Cloud Tech (320-313--633) in sixth.

Bemidji finished the first round in seventh as the best team not to make the cut with a 327.

Three Lumberjacks competed as individuals Thursday. David Forte (86-80--166) and Croix Golden (84-82--166) tied for 36th overall, while Dylan Hinners (87-84--171) finished 43rd.

“The other guys didn’t have their best days,” Knudson said. “They came back and played a little bit better today, which was good to see them bounce back from it a little bit. I think they were a little disappointed with how they played yesterday. But overall we had a pretty good season. We had some pretty low scores and a pretty good year.”

Jorgenson will join BHS girls golfers Taylor Offerdahl and Damaris Berg at the Class 3A State Tournament to be held June 11-12 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.