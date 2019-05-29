BOYS GOLF: Jorgenson leads section tourney after day 1

Jorgenson shot a 70 for a one-stroke lead individually, while the Lumberjacks posted a team score of 327 Wednesday at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Following Jorgenson for BHS are Croix Golden (84), David Forte (86) and Dylan Hinners (87) to round out the team’s scorers. Also competing for Bemidji were Noah Burgess (89) and Jackson Sturk (95).

Buffalo (297) owns a one-shot lead over Alexandria (298) for first place in the team standings.

Jorgenson will look to hold onto his lead as he goes for a section title when the final round tees off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Team Results

1-Buffalo 297; 2-Alexandria 298; 3-Moorhead 302; 4-Brainerd 306; 5-Sartell-St. Stephen 314; 6-St. Cloud Tech 320; 7-Bemidji 327; 8-Monticello 330; 9-Becker 345; 10-Willmar 352; 11-Sauk Rapids-Rice 377.