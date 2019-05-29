GIRLS GOLF: Offerdahl, Berg qualify for state tournament

The Jacks improved their team score by 23 strokes from the first round, carding a second-round score of 324 to finish with a total score of 671. The second-day improvement was not enough to catch Brainerd or Alexandria, who tied for first overall with scores of 661.

“We had a good day and we probably shot one of our better rounds in the last couple years with 324,” BHS head coach Paul Daman said. “But we were just too far behind to make up the difference and we ended up 10 strokes back. I thought everybody turned in a solid round today.”

Brainerd took home the team title by winning in a fifth-person playoff with Alexandria.

Along with golfers from the section team champion, the next five highest-finishing individuals not on the champion also punch tickets to state. Offerdahl finished fourth (85-78--163) and Berg finished in a tie for fifth (84-80--164) to secure trips to the Class 3A state meet.

“There are 60 players at the start of the tournament and to finish in the top five or six is a big accomplishment,” Daman said. “... For Taylor, it’s just an affirmation that she’s good enough to go back there for a (third consecutive) year. For Damaris, it’s a big step forward in her achievement to prove that she’s really turning into a good player.”

Nicki Son narrowly missed qualifying for state. She finished in a four-way tie for eighth place individually, missing a state-tournament berth by one shot.

Taking 22nd place for BHS was Kylen Fenson (95-84--179). Rounding out Bemidji’s competitors were Tatum Offerdahl (94-87--181) in 24th and Nettie Kimball (99-92--191) in a tie for 37th.

Offerdahl and Berg will continue their seasons and head to Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, June 11-12, to compete in the Class 3A Championship.

Team Results

T1-Brainerd 661; T1-Alexandria 661; 3-Bemidji 671; 4-Willmar 699; 5-Sartell-St. Stephen 715.