View of the leaderboard on the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

Renowned golf teacher Hank Haney apologized Wednesday for making insensitive remarks about the LPGA Tour on his SiriusXM Radio show.

Haney said he didn't know the 74th U.S. Women's Open was being played this week and made a snarky comment about the dominance of South Korean players on tour.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean (will win)," Haney said.

Haney, best known for working with Tiger Woods from 2004-10, then said he couldn't name six players on the women's tour.

"Maybe I could. Well ... I'd go with 'Lee,' if I didn't have to name a first name. I'd get a bunch of them right," Haney said.

Golfer Michelle Wie responded to Haney's remarks on Twitter.

"As a Korean American female golfer, these comments ... disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank ... shame on you. I don't ever do this, but this must be called out," Wie wrote.



As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN— Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019 Racist. Sexist. Disgraceful.



That was Hank Haney today on @SiriusXMPGATOUR. https://t.co/c8wynIXqlf— Lisa Cornwell (@LisaCornwellGC) May 29, 2019 pic.twitter.com/skae585d0L— Hank Haney (@HankHaney) May 29, 2019

Haney, 63, later issued an apology on his Twitter feed.

"This morning I made some comments about women's professional golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret," he wrote. "In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour, I offended people and I'm sorry.

"I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."