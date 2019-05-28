GIRLS GOLF: BHS sits 3rd after day 1 at sections
COLD SPRING -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team sits in third place overall after the first of two rounds at the Section 8-3A Championship hosted by Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring. The Lumberjacks posted a team score of 347, which puts them behind Alexandria (333) and Brainerd (340), but ahead of Willmar (350), Moorhead (361) and Sartell-St. Stephen (362).
Damaris Berg and Nicki Son carded the best day-one scores Tuesday for BHS with matching 84s, tying them for seventh individually. Rounding out the team’s scorers were Taylor Offerdahl (85, tied for 11th) and Tatum Offerdahl (94, tied for 30th). Kylen Fenson and Nettie Kimball also recorded rounds of 95 and 99, respectively.
Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas is the individual leader heading into the final round after carding a first-round 76.
A section champion will be crowned Wednesday with golfers teeing off for the final round at 8 a.m. in Cold Spring.