GIRLS GOLF: BHS sits 3rd after day 1 at sections

Damaris Berg and Nicki Son carded the best day-one scores Tuesday for BHS with matching 84s, tying them for seventh individually. Rounding out the team’s scorers were Taylor Offerdahl (85, tied for 11th) and Tatum Offerdahl (94, tied for 30th). Kylen Fenson and Nettie Kimball also recorded rounds of 95 and 99, respectively.

Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas is the individual leader heading into the final round after carding a first-round 76.

A section champion will be crowned Wednesday with golfers teeing off for the final round at 8 a.m. in Cold Spring.