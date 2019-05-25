Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament set for July 12
BEMIDJI -- Registration is open for the 22nd Annual Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, July 12, at Bemidji Town and Country Club.
The tournament supports the Bemidji State men’s hockey program through an endowment established in 1997 in memory of Galen Nagle, a standout goaltender for the Beavers from 1980-84 and a national champion with the ‘84 team. He died of cancer in 1994 at the age of 34.
The tournament is an 18-hole Texas Scramble with five-person teams, lunch courtesy of Stittsworth Meats, tee prize, silent auction, live auction and dinner. Check-in is 7 a.m. for a 7:35 a.m. tee time, and 11 a.m. for a 12:35 p.m. tee time.
Registration is $125 per person. For the meal only it’s $20. The deadline to register is July 2.
Golfers can register at bsualumni.org/2019nagle. If you have issues registering online, register by phone at 218-755-2827.