Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament set for July 12

The tournament supports the Bemidji State men’s hockey program through an endowment established in 1997 in memory of Galen Nagle, a standout goaltender for the Beavers from 1980-84 and a national champion with the ‘84 team. He died of cancer in 1994 at the age of 34.

The tournament is an 18-hole Texas Scramble with five-person teams, lunch courtesy of Stittsworth Meats, tee prize, silent auction, live auction and dinner. Check-in is 7 a.m. for a 7:35 a.m. tee time, and 11 a.m. for a 12:35 p.m. tee time.

Registration is $125 per person. For the meal only it’s $20. The deadline to register is July 2.

Golfers can register at bsualumni.org/2019nagle. If you have issues registering online, register by phone at 218-755-2827.