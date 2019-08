BEMIDJI -- The 25th annual Security BankUSA Lumberjack Scramble golf tournament was held on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The event has raised more than $700,000 to date for the Bemidji Lumberjack Foundation to benefit Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School activities, including more than $52,000 in 2018.

The team of Howie Zetah, Rylee Curb, Betsie Curb, Auston Zetah and Tim Larson claimed first place this year with a net score of 45.3.