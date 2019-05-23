GIRLS GOLF: Jacks take 3rd at Park Rapids

Nicki Son paced the Jacks with her team-best score of 88. She was followed by Damaris Berg (90), Kylen Fenson (96) and Nettie Kimball (98) to comprise the team’s score. Also competing for BHS were Rylie Jones (100) and Eva Laituri (104).

Shelby Busker of Detroit Lakes took home medalist honors with her round of 74.

Bemidji will now head to Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring for the Section 8-3A Tournament May 28-29.