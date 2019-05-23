GIRLS GOLF: Jacks take 3rd at Park Rapids
PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team closed out the regular season by finishing third at a four-team tournament hosted by Headwaters Country Club in Park Rapids on Thursday. The Lumberjacks carded a team score of 372 to finish behind Detroit Lakes (334) and Fergus Falls (369), and ahead of Moorhead (375).
Nicki Son paced the Jacks with her team-best score of 88. She was followed by Damaris Berg (90), Kylen Fenson (96) and Nettie Kimball (98) to comprise the team’s score. Also competing for BHS were Rylie Jones (100) and Eva Laituri (104).
Shelby Busker of Detroit Lakes took home medalist honors with her round of 74.
Bemidji will now head to Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring for the Section 8-3A Tournament May 28-29.