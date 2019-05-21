GIRLS GOLF: Lumberjacks 2nd at Lakers Invite

Damaris Berg carded the top individual score for the Jacks with her round of 88, which tied her for fifth. Following Berg were Taylor Offerdahl in seventh (89), Tatum Offerdahl in eighth (90) and Kylen Fenson in a tie for ninth (91) to round out the team scorers. Nicki Son also finished in a tie for 14th (94) for BHS.

Shelby Busker and Anna Cihak of Detroit Lakes tied for first place individually with scores of 77.

Bemidji will conclude the regular season Thursday, May 23, at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Country Club.

Team Results

1-Detroit Lakes 334; 2-Bemidji 358; 3-Moorhead 370; 4-Pequot Lakes 376; 5-Staples-Motley 392; 6-Princeton 450; 7-Grand Rapids 455; 8-Detroit Lakes B 470.