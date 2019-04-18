GIRLS GOLF: Jacks take top two spots at Pequot Lakes Invite
CROSSLAKE -- The Bemidji High School girls golf team claimed the top two spots in a small field at the Pequot Lakes Invitational at Crosswoods Golf Course in Crosslake on Thursday. The Lumberjacks fielded two squads with the Bemidji A team carding a 339 to take first place and the Bemidji B team coming in second with a 363. Pequot Lakes posted a 365 to place third while Staples and Aitkin brought incomplete teams and did not earn a team score.
Nicki Son and Taylor Offerdahl tied for medalist honors with matching scores of 82. Son won by a scorecard playoff tiebreaker by recording the better back nine score.
The Lumberjacks are next set to compete at the Cardinal Invitational hosted by the Legacy Course at Cragun’s in Brainerd on Monday, April 22.