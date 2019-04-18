MEN'S GOLF: Beavers 2nd after day 1 at NSIC Championship

BSU’s Tanner Sperling is tied for second individually with a 1-over par 72, one shot behind MSU Mankato’s Lukas Bigger. Ian Mackenzie-Olson, Chris Swenson and Brandon Nelson are tied for 10th with rounds of 76 while Brennan Hockman sits tied for 34th with an 82.

The second round of the tournament begins Friday at 9 a.m. The third and final round will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, April 20. The top five golfers will be named NSIC All-Tournament, while the team champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional.