MEN'S GOLF: Beavers 2nd after day 1 at NSIC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team sits in second place after 18 holes of the 54-hole NSIC Championship at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo. The Beavers finished day one Thursday with a 16-over par 300, putting them seven strokes back of first-place Winona State (293) and four ahead of Concordia-St. Paul (304) and Minnesota State Mankato (304) in third place.
BSU’s Tanner Sperling is tied for second individually with a 1-over par 72, one shot behind MSU Mankato’s Lukas Bigger. Ian Mackenzie-Olson, Chris Swenson and Brandon Nelson are tied for 10th with rounds of 76 while Brennan Hockman sits tied for 34th with an 82.
The second round of the tournament begins Friday at 9 a.m. The third and final round will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, April 20. The top five golfers will be named NSIC All-Tournament, while the team champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional.