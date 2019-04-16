Mackenzie-Olson, a sophomore, carded a score of 222 (71-75-76) at the three-round, two-day tournament. As a team, the Beavers finished with a score of 939 (306-317-316).

Central Oklahoma claimed the team title with a score of 892 (305-295-292). Missouri Western State’s Patrick McCarthy took home medalist honors with his 215 (70-75-70).

Trailing Mackenzie-Olson for BSU, Tanner Sperling posted a 236 (74-79-83) to tie for 56th individually while Chris Swenson followed by shooting 238 (79-79-80) and tying for 63rd. Rounding out the team’s top five were Brennan Hockman with a 245 (82-84-79) and Ben Corbid with a 249 (83-85-81).

Brandon Nelson competed as an individual and tied for 48th by shooting 235 (82-72-81).

Having completed the regular season, Bemidji State will now prepare for the NSIC Championship. The Beavers will remain in Missouri and compete at the three-day, three-round tournament set for April 18-20 at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo.