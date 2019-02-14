BSU to host August golf outing
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will welcome current and former BSU athletes, coaches and supporters to the Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Aug. 23. Formerly known as the Lady Beaver Tournament, the golf outing returns as one of the events scheduled for the 50th Anniversary of BSU Women’s Athletics Celebration weekend Aug. 23-25.
The golf outing begins with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A $125 registration fee includes 18 holes of golf (best ball format), tee prizes, silent auction, social, dinner and special ceremony honoring BSU’s female coaches, athletes and supporters. A cart is not included but may be rented at the course.
A cornhole tournament is planned for Aug. 23 at the BTCC for participants who choose not to golf. The entry fee for the cornhole tournament is $50 per player, which includes dinner and entry into the social.
The cost for the dinner and social, without participating in the golf or cornhole tournaments, is $25.
The social, dinner and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m with the ceremony to follow at 7 p.m.
All proceeds from the golf and cornhole tournaments and silent auction will directly benefit BSU’s nine women’s athletic programs. The event has a fundraising goal of $50,000.
Registration and information about the tournaments, dinner and social can be found online at bsualumni.org/womens50celebration or by calling the BSU Alumni and Foundation office at 218-755-3989.