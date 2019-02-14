BSU to host August golf outing

The golf outing begins with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A $125 registration fee includes 18 holes of golf (best ball format), tee prizes, silent auction, social, dinner and special ceremony honoring BSU’s female coaches, athletes and supporters. A cart is not included but may be rented at the course.

A cornhole tournament is planned for Aug. 23 at the BTCC for participants who choose not to golf. The entry fee for the cornhole tournament is $50 per player, which includes dinner and entry into the social.

The cost for the dinner and social, without participating in the golf or cornhole tournaments, is $25.

The social, dinner and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m with the ceremony to follow at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the golf and cornhole tournaments and silent auction will directly benefit BSU’s nine women’s athletic programs. The event has a fundraising goal of $50,000.

Registration and information about the tournaments, dinner and social can be found online at bsualumni.org/womens50celebration or by calling the BSU Alumni and Foundation office at 218-755-3989.