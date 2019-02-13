Search
    Former Masters champion apologizes for tantrum at golf tournament

    By Reuters Media Today at 11:56 a.m.
    European golfer Sergio Garcia celebrates during the Ryder Cup Sept. 29, 2018, at Le Golf National in Paris. Ian Rutherford / USA TODAY Sports

    Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has apologized for his disqualification from the Saudi International earlier this month and said he let his emotions get the better of him.

    Garcia was disqualified when he intentionally damaged the greens at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the third round.

    "I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am," Garcia said on Instagram.

    "I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws.

    "I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward."



    The 39-year-old Spaniard is in the field at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles this week.

