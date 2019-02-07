MEN’S GOLF: Beavers add 2 to program
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team picked up two additions to the program, head coach Ekren Miller announced Thursday.
Alex Iverson, a native of Moorhead, and Seth Schricker, a native of Minnetonka, are both set to join the Beavers for the 2019-20 season.
Iverson earned All-Pine to Prairie Conference honors at Park Christian High School after winning the conference championship, and he placed 13th with a score of 159 at the Class A state tournament last spring. He has made two state appearances and was also selected as the PCHS team MVP.
Schricker is a two-time All-Lake Conference selection at Hopkins High School. He participated in the Class 3A state tournament as a junior after tying for sixth at the Section 6-3A Tournament with a score of 152.