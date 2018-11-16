Thompson strung together seven consecutive pars to begin her round before carding her first birdie on the par-3 eighth hole. She added another on the par-3 12th hole and then closed out her round with three consecutive birdies to reach 12 under for the tournament.

Olson, seeking her first LPGA victory after a double-bogey on the final hole of the Evian Championships earlier this year cost her a win, shot even par on Friday. Olson, who played at North Dakota State, offset two bogeys with a pair of birdies but wasn't able to dominate the course like her opening-round 63.

Lincicome was two clear of the field at 13 under when she double-bogeyed the 15th hole. While Thompson was putting together her run, Lincicome bogeyed each of her final two holes to card a 1-under 71 at 9-under with Olson.

It sets the stage for a dramatic weekend. Neither Thompson, who won the CME Race to the Globe despite missing a 2-foot par putt on the 72nd hole in this event last year, nor Lincicome are in the hunt to win the $1 million CME Globe bonus.

The top five players entered the week with a chance to win the CME Globe with a victory this week, while the top 12 players each have a mathematical opportunity. Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn, who sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the 2017 event, remains atop the projected CME Globe standings. The Thai star is in a tie for 20th at 3-under after shooting a 71 on Friday.

Canada's Brooke Henderson (T25, 2 under) is currently projected to finish second, followed by Australia's Minjee Lee (T43, 1 over), Japan's Nasa Hataoka (T13, 4 under) and South Korea's Sung Hyun Park (T37, even).

Thompson is currently projected to move up to No. 6 with a victory, while Lincicome would currently vault five spots to No. 10 and Olson 22 spots to No. 14.