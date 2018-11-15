The former North Dakota State star needed only 25 putts and hitting 13 of 14 fairways. Olson used the final holes of the front and back nines to separate from the field. She made four straight birdies on Holes 6-9 and another four in a row on Holes 14-17. She also birdied par-5 first hole.

"Everything just clicked," Olson told LPGA.com after her bogey-free round. "I gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities but I just rolled in some of those putts you don't expect to make."

Olson, who got an early start Thursday in the second group to tee off on Hole 1, also hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation as she seeks her first career win. She hasn't cracked the top 25 in any of her previous three tournaments, though she did tie for second at The Evian Championship in September. She has yet to win on the LPGA Tour after setting the NCAA record for tournament victories with 20 while at NDSU.

But Olson, playing at the CME Group Tour Championship for the first time in her career, has plenty of pursuers close behind.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Brittany Lincicome are both one back at 8 under -- though Lincicome actually stood at 9 under before bogeying 18, her only bogey of the day.

"I feel like the bogey was good so going in tomorrow it's not like, 'Oh, we had 18 holes without a bogey so now I need to make a bogey,'" Lincicome told LPGA.com as she tried to put a positive spin on her finish. "I'm glad we got that out of the way so now it's going to be smooth sailing for tomorrow."

American Lexi Thompson is one back of them at 7 under while Spain's Carlota Ciganda rounds out the top five at 6 under.