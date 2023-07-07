Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GOLF: Udovich wins Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship in playoff

Top two finishers Sam Udovich and Andrew Ramos both qualified to play in the National Junior PGA Championships to be held Aug. 1-4 at Hot Springs Country Club in Arkansas.

Sam Udovich.jpg
Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights hits his birdie putt on the 18th hole Wednesday, July 5 at Bemidji Town and Country Club. Udovich parred the hole to shoot 4-under-par 68 in the first round of the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:30 PM

BEMIDJI -- Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights won a three-way playoff Thursday, July 6 to claim the Minnesota PGA Boys Junior Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Seventy-seven golfers competed in the two-day tournament.

Udovich shot a 1-over-par 73 on Thursday to finish at 3-under 141, sharing the top score in the 16-18 age division with Andrew Ramos of Blaine and Landon Miller of St. Louis Park.

The three golfers went back to the 18th hole for their playoff. Udovich made birdie to take the overall title. Ramos made bogey, but that was still good enough to claim second place after Miller made double bogey.

Udovich and Ramos both qualified to play in the National Junior PGA Championships to be held Aug. 1-4 at Hot Springs Country Club in Arkansas.

Wyatt Holmes of Lakeville won the 13-15 age division with a two-day total of 6-over 150. He shot 73 on Thursday to edge Ryder Carlson of Minnetonka by one stroke. There is no 13-15 division at nationals.

Full tournament results are available here .

