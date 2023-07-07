GOLF: Udovich wins Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship in playoff

BEMIDJI -- Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights won a three-way playoff Thursday, July 6 to claim the Minnesota PGA Boys Junior Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Seventy-seven golfers competed in the two-day tournament.

Udovich shot a 1-over-par 73 on Thursday to finish at 3-under 141, sharing the top score in the 16-18 age division with Andrew Ramos of Blaine and Landon Miller of St. Louis Park.

The three golfers went back to the 18th hole for their playoff. Udovich made birdie to take the overall title. Ramos made bogey, but that was still good enough to claim second place after Miller made double bogey.

Udovich and Ramos both qualified to play in the National Junior PGA Championships to be held Aug. 1-4 at Hot Springs Country Club in Arkansas.

Wyatt Holmes of Lakeville won the 13-15 age division with a two-day total of 6-over 150. He shot 73 on Thursday to edge Ryder Carlson of Minnetonka by one stroke. There is no 13-15 division at nationals.

Full tournament results are available here .