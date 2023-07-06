Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GOLF: Scores are low as Bemidji hosts Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship

Andrew Ramos of Blaine had the round of the day, firing a 5-under-par 67 to lead the 16-18 age division. The tournament concludes on Thursday, July 6.

Sam Udovich.jpg
Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights hits his birdie putt on the 18th hole Wednesday, July 5 at Bemidji Town and Country Club. Udovich parred the hole to shoot 4-under-par 68 in the first round of the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:13 PM

BEMIDJI -- Seventy-seven golfers teed it up on Wednesday, July 5 in the opening round of the Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Andrew Ramos of Blaine had the round of the day, firing a 5-under-par 67 to lead the 16-18 age division. Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights was one stroke behind. Two others broke par, with Cole Withrow of Woodbury at 3-under and Landon Miller of St. Louis Park at 2-under.

There is a three-way tie for first place in the 13-15 age division. Brady Zins of Blaine, Jake Heinrich of Prior Lake and Collin Ramos of Blaine each shot 3-over 75.

The tournament concludes today. No Bemidji golfers qualified for the state event.

Full tournament results can be found here .

