GOLF: Scores are low as Bemidji hosts Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship

BEMIDJI -- Seventy-seven golfers teed it up on Wednesday, July 5 in the opening round of the Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Andrew Ramos of Blaine had the round of the day, firing a 5-under-par 67 to lead the 16-18 age division. Sam Udovich of Inver Grove Heights was one stroke behind. Two others broke par, with Cole Withrow of Woodbury at 3-under and Landon Miller of St. Louis Park at 2-under.

There is a three-way tie for first place in the 13-15 age division. Brady Zins of Blaine, Jake Heinrich of Prior Lake and Collin Ramos of Blaine each shot 3-over 75.

The tournament concludes today. No Bemidji golfers qualified for the state event.

Full tournament results can be found here .