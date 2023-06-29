GOLF: Bemidji’s Beckett Grand advances to Drive, Chip and Putt Sub-Region

EAST GULL LAKE — Bemidji’s Beckett Grand was among the best at the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier event held June 28 at the Madden’s Pine Beach East Golf Course in East Gull Lake.

Grand placed third among boys aged 12-13 at the competition, making it through to the sub-regional qualifier to be held Aug. 3 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury.

Competitors attempted three drives, three chips and three putts. Those with the best accuracy and length qualified for the next round. The top three in each age bracket advanced, with the next two earning alternate spots.

Grand edged fourth-place finisher Lucas Wisocki with a total of 86 points, besting Wisocki by one. Grand trailed top two finishers Mac Zauhar (109) and Nayden Blum (101).

Boys 12-13 Results

1-Mac Zauhar 109, 2-Nayden Blum 101, 3-Beckett Grand 86, 4-Lucas Wisocki 85, 5-Dominick Melin 79, 6-James Schaefer 74, 7-Grant Schumacher 71, 8-Charlie Pieper 69, 9-Vincent Illies 62, 10-Tyson Turlington 30.