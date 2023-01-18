GIRLS BASKETBALL: Grand Rapids soars past Bemidji in second half for 75-50 win

GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team stayed with Grand Rapids until halftime on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, but the Thunderhawks pulled away in the second half to post a 75-50 win and hand the Lumberjacks their fifth straight loss.

Grand Rapids led 34-32 at the break as the Jacks’ Katey Milbrandt scored all 12 of her points before intermission. She made three 3-pointers and added a traditional 3-point play. Beth Bolte led Bemidji (4-9) with 13 points. Nine of them came in the second half, when her team managed only 18.

The Thunderhawks’ Taryn Hamling topped all scorers with 22. After dropping its first two games of the season, Grand Rapids has won 14 straight.

Bemidji will next host Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Grand Rapids 75, Bemidji 50

BHS 32 18 -- 50

GR 34 41 -- 75

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 13, Milbrandt 12, Vincent 10, C. Bieber 5, G. Bieber 5, Peterson 3, Pacquette 2.

GRAND RAPIDS -- Hamling 22, Lofstrom 16, LaPlant 11, Scherping 8, Jamtgaard 7, Giffen 5, Hostetter 2, Brink 2, Leppanen 2.