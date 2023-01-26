STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Garfield Lake Ice Races continue for 2nd week with clear skies, comfortable temps

It was another perfect Sunday with clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Garfield Lake. Thirty-three racers and crews filled the pits, and the oval track was surrounded by hundreds of fans.

012823.S.BP.ICERACING
A class feature winner Chad Tabaka raises the checkered flag on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
January 26, 2023 07:47 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAPORTE – It was another perfect Sunday with clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Garfield Lake in Laporte for ice racing. Thirty-three racers and crews filled the pits, and the oval track was surrounded by hundreds of fans enjoying the action.

A total of 19 B Class racers and 14 A class drivers made up the field for the race day. Two complete sets of races are held each Sunday in the A and B classes.

012823.S.BP.ICERACING 1
John Farrington (40) leads the way over Jared Miller (22) on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

In the A Class, feature winners were John Farrington and Chad Tabaka. Heat winners were Tabaka twice, Jared Miller and Farrington. Consolation race winners were Kalin Honer and Rick Semmler.

B Class feature winners were Jimmy Venem and Josh Seely. Heat winners in the B class were Abe Forseman, Tony Rohloff, Seely, and Bob Pawlitschek. Consolation race winners were Hunter Weeks and Abe Forseman.

Races resume each Sunday at noon as long as ice conditions permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

012823.S.BP.ICERACING
B class feature winner Josh Seely, center, and his crew celebrate their win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed
012823.S.BP.ICERACING
B class feature winner Jimmy Venem celebrates his win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

B Class Set 1  

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Abe Forseman, 2. CJ Roller, 3. Josh Seely, 4. Tom Goetze, 5. Rob Martinson

Heat 2

1. Tony Rohloff, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venem, 4. Sam Delaney, 5. Nick Jessen

Consolation – Hunter Weeks, Nick Jessen, Cam LaBelle, Rodney Rogers, Mike Moen

ADVERTISEMENT

Feature

1. Jimmy Venem, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tim Goetze, 6. Bob Pawlitschek, 7. Tony Rohloff, 8. Nick Jessen, 9. Josh Seely, 10. Abe Forseman, 11. Rodney Rogers, 12. CJ Roller

012823.S.BP.ICERACING
A class feature winner John Farrington celebrates his victory on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

A Class Set 1

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Dan Riggs, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Kalin Honer

Heat 2

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Jared Miller, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson

Consolation – 1. Kalin Honer, 2. Reid Watson, 3. Josh Bitker, 4. Dillon Lutgen, 5. Gordon Hunter

Feature

1. John Farrington, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Chad Tabaka, 6. Bonnie Farrington, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. Fritz Myers, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Dillon Lutgen, DNF Reid Watson

B Class Set 2

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Josh Seely, 2. Jimmy Venem, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Nick Jessen

Heat 2

1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Tim Goetze, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Abe Forseman

Consolation – 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Nick Jessen, 3. Rob Martinson, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Rodney Rogers

Feature

1. Josh Seely, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Tim Goetze, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Bob Pawlitschek, 6. Hunter Weeks, 7. Jimmy Venem, 8. Rob Martinson, 9. Abe Forseman, 10. Nick Jessen, 11. CJ Roller, 12. Tony Rohloff

A Class Set 2

Top 5

Heat 1

1. John Farrington, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Rick Semmler

Heat 2

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Dillon Lutgen

Consolation – 1. Rick Semmler, 2. Josh Bitker, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Gordon Hunter, 5. Dillon Lutgen

Feature

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Kalin Honer, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Reid Watson, 8. Rick Semmler, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Fritz Myers, 11. Dan Riggs, 12. Gordon Hunter

Related Topics: AUTO RACINGBEMIDJI SPEEDWAYLAPORTE
What To Read Next
012523.OP.BP.LETTER.KELSEY.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pete Stauber and the IRS
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
January 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Kelsey, Bemidji
012523.OP.BP.LETTER.GASSEN.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Together, we can do more for Bemidji
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
January 23, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Bill Gassen and James Hereford
011823.OP.BP.LETTER.OMALLEY
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ranked choice voting: The bane of the two-party system
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
January 18, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Jayson O'Malley, Bemidji
011823.OP.BP.LETTER.RANDALL.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sanford Health has kept its promises
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
January 18, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Abby Randall, Bemidji