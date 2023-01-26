Garfield Lake Ice Races continue for 2nd week with clear skies, comfortable temps

LAPORTE – It was another perfect Sunday with clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Garfield Lake in Laporte for ice racing. Thirty-three racers and crews filled the pits, and the oval track was surrounded by hundreds of fans enjoying the action.

A total of 19 B Class racers and 14 A class drivers made up the field for the race day. Two complete sets of races are held each Sunday in the A and B classes.

John Farrington (40) leads the way over Jared Miller (22) on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

In the A Class, feature winners were John Farrington and Chad Tabaka. Heat winners were Tabaka twice, Jared Miller and Farrington. Consolation race winners were Kalin Honer and Rick Semmler.

B Class feature winners were Jimmy Venem and Josh Seely. Heat winners in the B class were Abe Forseman, Tony Rohloff, Seely, and Bob Pawlitschek. Consolation race winners were Hunter Weeks and Abe Forseman.

Races resume each Sunday at noon as long as ice conditions permit.

B class feature winner Josh Seely, center, and his crew celebrate their win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

B class feature winner Jimmy Venem celebrates his win on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

B Class Set 1

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Abe Forseman, 2. CJ Roller, 3. Josh Seely, 4. Tom Goetze, 5. Rob Martinson

Heat 2

1. Tony Rohloff, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venem, 4. Sam Delaney, 5. Nick Jessen

Consolation – Hunter Weeks, Nick Jessen, Cam LaBelle, Rodney Rogers, Mike Moen

Feature

1. Jimmy Venem, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tim Goetze, 6. Bob Pawlitschek, 7. Tony Rohloff, 8. Nick Jessen, 9. Josh Seely, 10. Abe Forseman, 11. Rodney Rogers, 12. CJ Roller

A class feature winner John Farrington celebrates his victory on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

A Class Set 1

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Dan Riggs, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Kalin Honer

Heat 2

1. Jared Miller, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Rick Semmler, 5. Reid Watson

Consolation – 1. Kalin Honer, 2. Reid Watson, 3. Josh Bitker, 4. Dillon Lutgen, 5. Gordon Hunter

Feature

1. John Farrington, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Chad Tabaka, 6. Bonnie Farrington, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. Fritz Myers, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Dillon Lutgen, DNF Reid Watson

B Class Set 2

Top 5

Heat 1

1. Josh Seely, 2. Jimmy Venem, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Nick Jessen

Heat 2

1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Tim Goetze, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Abe Forseman

Consolation – 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Nick Jessen, 3. Rob Martinson, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Rodney Rogers

Feature

1. Josh Seely, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Tim Goetze, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Bob Pawlitschek, 6. Hunter Weeks, 7. Jimmy Venem, 8. Rob Martinson, 9. Abe Forseman, 10. Nick Jessen, 11. CJ Roller, 12. Tony Rohloff

A Class Set 2

Top 5

Heat 1

1. John Farrington, 2. Dan Riggs, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Rick Semmler

Heat 2

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Dillon Lutgen

Consolation – 1. Rick Semmler, 2. Josh Bitker, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Gordon Hunter, 5. Dillon Lutgen

Feature

1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Kalin Honer, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Reid Watson, 8. Rick Semmler, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Fritz Myers, 11. Dan Riggs, 12. Gordon Hunter