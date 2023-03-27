Garfield Lake Ice Racers hold 2023 Awards Banquet

LAPORTE — It was a packed house on Saturday at the Woodshed in Laporte with a crowd gathered to celebrate and remember the 2023 Garfield Lake ice racing season.

President of the club Kris Baker and flagman Tom Lindahl distributed awards to each class, including a few special awards.

They also thanked the drivers, crews, fans and especially the track workers, scorekeepers and plow truck drivers for a great season. Many door prizes and gifts were presented to lucky winners.

Garfield Lake Ice Racers President Kris Baker and flagman Tom Lindahl hand out prizes during the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Awards Banquet on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Woodshed in Laporte. Contributed

The evening started with a happy hour followed by a pulled pork dinner. Baker announced that the Akeley Ice Racing club and the Garfield Lake club are set to hold a couple of two-day special races in 2024.

Special awards were given to Faye Lewis for Rookie of the Year and to Cam Labelle for the Hard Luck award.

Faye Lewis received the Rookie of the Year award during the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Awards Banquet on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Woodshed in Laporte. Contributed

Plaques were awarded to the top five finishers in both the B and A classes with Sam Delaney receiving the first place award in the B class and Chad Tabaka in the A class.

A grand total of 51 drivers raced with the club in 2023. In 2022 the club donated more than $60,000 to various groups and individuals in need in the area.

SEASON TOP 10 RESULTS

B Class

1. Sam Delaney: 1,216 points

2. Abe Forseman: 1,197 points

3. Bob Pawlitschek: 1,178 points

4. Hunter Weeks: 1,170 points

5. Jimmy Venem: 1,108 points

6. Cam Labelle: 1,105 points

7. CJ Roller: 947 points

8. Tony Rohloff: 945 points

9. Faye Lewis: 830 points

10. Kyle Davis: 828 points

The top five finishers in the B Class were awarded during the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Awards Banquet on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Woodshed in Laporte. Pictured from left: Fifth place Jimmy Venem, fourth place Hunter Weeks, third place Bob Pawlitschek, second place Abe Forseman and champion Sam Delaney. Contributed

A Class

1. Chad Tabaka: 1,298 points

2. Nate Zanter: 1,168 points

3. Kalin Honer: 1,165 points

4. Jared Miller: 1,161 points

5. John Farrington: 1,093 points

6. Fritz Myers: 1,072 points

7. Josh Bitker: 1,052 points

8. Reid Watson: 1,002 points

9. Dillon Lutgen: 999 points

10. Bonnie Farrington: 956 points