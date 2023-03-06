Full day of ice racing, Powder Puff races wrap up points season on Garfield Lake

LAPORTE — Sunday, March 5, was the final points race at Garfield Lake as the ice racers took to the ice to try and improve their season point totals in both the A and B classes.

At the end of the regular races, the ladies got behind the wheel and put on a show for the hundreds of fans in attendance. Twenty-three ladies raced in three heats with nine qualifying for a special feature to end the day of racing.

The club will announce the season points champions and celebrate the season on Saturday, March 25, at the Woodshed in Laporte.

Highlighting the day's racing in the B class, Hunter Weeks won both features and a heat race. Also winning a heat race were Bob Pawlitschek picking up two checkered flags and CJ Roller picking up one.

Consolation race winners were Abe Forseman and Faye Lewis.

In the A class, John Farrington won both feature races and also a heat race. Heat winners were John Sharpnack, Jerad Miller and Nate Zanter.

The Powder Puff races were won by Lisa Roth, Heather Bitker and Amanda Rohloff, with Bitker winning the feature race.

Depending on ice conditions, track officials Kris Baker and Tom Lindahl announced a possible “fun” race next Sunday, March 12. Check the Garfield Lake Ice Racers Facebook page for further details.

Hunter Weeks won both B class feature races and one heat race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS

Set 1 A Class

Feature 1. John Farrington, 2. Johnny Sharpnack, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Chad Tabaka, 5. Fritz Myers, 6. Bonnie Farrington, 7. Jared Miller, 8. Kalin Honer, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Mike Delaney, 11. Dillon Lutgen, 12. Reid Watson, 13. Gordon Hunter, 14. Dan Riggs DNF

Heat #1 1. John Farrington, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Reid Watson, 6. Gordon Hunter, 7. Chad Tabaka

Heat #2 1. John Sharpnack, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Josh Bitker, 5. Dan Riggs, 6. Dillon Lutgen, 7. Mike Delaney

Johnny Sharpnack won a heat race in the A class on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

John Farrington won both A class features and a heat race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 A Class

Feature 1. John Farrington, 2. Chad Tabaka, 3. John Sharpnack, 4. Nate Zanter, 5. Fritz Myers, 6. Jared Miller, 7. Bonnie Farrington, 8. Dillon Lutgen, 9. Kalin Honer, 10. Reid Watson, 11. Dan Riggs, 12. Josh Bitker, 13. Mike Delaney, 14. Gordon Hunter

Heat #1 1. Jared Miller, 2. John Farrington, 3. Chad Tabaka, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Josh Bitker, 6. Kalin Honer, 7. Dan Riggs

Heat #2 1. Nate Zanter, 2. John Sharpnack 3. Reid Watson, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Mike Delaney, 6. Dillon Lutgen, 7. Gordon Hunter

Jared Miller won a heat race in the A class on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Nate Zanter won a heat race in the A class on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Feature 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Kevin Bahr, 4. Abe Forseman, 5. Bob Pawlitschek, 6. Sam Delaney, 7. Jimmy Venem, 8. CJ Roller, 9. Tony Rohloff, 10. Kyle Davis, 11. Cody Hoffman, 12. Emily Hegg

Heat #1 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Kevin Bahr, 4. Cody Hoffman, 5. Abe Forseman, 6. Kyle Davis, 7. Rob Martinson, 8. Mariah Lapatka, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Faye Lewis

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Jimmy Venem, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Tony Rohloff, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Joe Roggenkamp, 8. Rodney Rogers, 9. Nick Jessen, 10. Brad/Michelle Krotzer

Consolation 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Tony Rohloff, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Emily Hegg, 5. Rodney Rogers, 6. Mariah Lapatka, 7. Rob Martinson, 8. Nick Jessen, 9. Faye Lewis, 10. Joe Roggenkamp, 11. Caleb Howg, 12. Brad/Michele Krotzer

Bob Pawlitschek was a two-time heat winner in the B class on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 B Class

Feature 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Abe Forseman, 3. Nick Jessen, 4. Bob Pawlitschek, 5. Tony Rohloff, 6. Cam Labelle, 7. Sam Delaney, 8. Jimmy Venem, 9. Cody Hoffman, 10. Kevin Bahr, 11. Faye Lewis, 12. CJ Roller

Heat #1 1. CJ Roller, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Abe Forseman, 5. Faye Lewis, 6. Kevin Bahr, 7. Emily Hegg, 8. Rodney Rogers, 9. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 10. Joe Roggenkamp

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Hunter Weeks, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. Nick Jessen, 5. Cody Hoffman, 6. Jimmy Venem, 7. Rob Martinson, 8. Mariah Lapatka, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Kyle Davis

Consolation 1. Faye Lewis, 2. Kevin Bahr, 3. Cody Hoffman, 4. Jimmy Venem, 5. Emily Hegg, 6. Rodney Rogers, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. Rob Martinson, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Joe Roggenkamp, 11. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 12. Mariah Lapatka

CJ Roller won a heat race in the B class on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Powder Puff

Feature 1. Heather Bitker, 2. Lisa Roth, 3. Nicole Riggs, 4. Lily Farrington, 5. Amanda Rohloff, 6. Ellie Roggenkamp, 7. BriAnne Lyons, 8. Isabelle Padget, 9. Sadie Vold

Heat #1 1. Lisa Roth, 2. Ellie Roggenkamp, 3. Isabelle Padget, 4. Rachel Caduff, 5. Morgan Levy, 6. Liz Bristow, 7. Lilly Schuver

Heat #2 1. Heather Bitker, 2. Lily Farrington, 3. Sadie Vold, 4. Tara Delaney, 5. Kim Wojack, 6. Taylor Hanevold, 7. Mallory Tabaka, 8. Joan Miller

Heat #3 1. Amanda Rohloff, 2. Nicole Riggs, 3. BriAnne Lyons, 4. Sandra Snow, 5. Madison Tabaka, 6. Cindy Delaney, 7. Lexi Feldt, 8. Jocelyn Mathison

Lisa Roth won the first Powder Puff heat race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed