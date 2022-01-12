ST. PAUL -- The University of Minnesota football program has had a few more transactions go through the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday, Minnesota added its second defensive lineman, Darnell Jefferies from Clemson, while former U quarterback Zack Annexstad announced he is headed to Illinois State.

“Looking forward to my next opportunity and can’t wait to get to work with my teammates,” Annexstad wrote on social media. “I am excited to help bring a championship to Normal (Ill.).”

Annexstad, a Norseland, Minn., native, played in seven games for the Gophers as a true freshman in 2018 before getting injured. He didn’t earn back his starting spot through 2021. He announced his exit in late November when starter Tanner Morgan said he would return for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, former Minnesota linebacker Jaqwondis Burns, of Terrell, Texas, announced he would head to nearby Southern Methodist in Dallas. Burns, a second-year player, left Minnesota after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.

Overall, the Gophers have received five incoming players since mid-December, while 15 players have exited since October.

Here’s a full list:

Incoming players

Defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies (Clemson)

Offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame)

Defensive lineman Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt)

Cornerback Beanie Bishop (W. Kentucky)

Cornerback Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian)

Departures with known destinations

Quarterback Zach Annexstad (Illinois State)

Linebacker Jaqwondis Burns (SMU)

Defensive lineman MJ Anderson (Iowa State)

Receiver Brady Boyd (Texas Tech)

Running back Cam Wiley (Akron)

Tight end Austin Henderson (Liberty)

Defensive lineman Rashod Cheney (South Florida)

Linebacker DJ Gordon (South Florida)

Departures with known links

Running back Ky Thomas (Kansas State, Colorado, Kansas)

Offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap (Texas)

Receiver Mnamdi Adim-Madumere (Samford, Southwest Minnesota State, Central Arkansas)





Departures without known links

Quarterback Jacob Clark

Offensive lineman Saia Mapakaitolo

Receiver Dylan Hillard-McGill

Kicker Michael Lantz



