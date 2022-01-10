After two seasons of not making the playoffs, the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday, a source said.

Spielman had been with the Vikings since 2006, and had been general manager since 2012. Zimmer had been with the Vikings since 2014, going 72-56-1 in eight seasons.

Minnesota already was eliminated from the playoff race before defeating Chicago 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish 8-9. It marked the second straight losing season for the Vikings, who went 7-9 in 2020.

With Spielman as general manager, the Vikings made the playoffs four times. With Zimmer as coach, they made it three times, including a berth in the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

After that season, the Vikings, with Spielman the driving influence, signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract with the thinking he could be the final piece to get the team to the Super Bowl.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

But in four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins, who signed a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, has led the Vikings to the playoffs once.