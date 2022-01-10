After two seasons of not making the playoffs, the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday, a source said.

Spielman had been with the Vikings since 2006, and had been general manager since 2012. Zimmer had been with the Vikings since 2014, going 72-56-1 in eight seasons.

Minnesota already was eliminated from the playoff race before defeating Chicago 31-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish 8-9. It marked the second straight losing season for the Vikings, who went 7-9 in 2020.

With Spielman as general manager, the Vikings made the playoffs four times. With Zimmer as coach, they made it three times, including a berth in the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

After that season, the Vikings, with Spielman the driving influence, signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract with the thinking he could be the final piece to get the team to the Super Bowl.

But in four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins, who signed a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, has led the Vikings to the playoffs once.