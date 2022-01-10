A 31-17 win over Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium likely marked the last game as Minnesota Vikings head coach for Zimmer. It will be a while longer before the fate is known of Cousins as Minnesota’s quarterback.

Cousins, who has one year left on his contract for a guaranteed $35 million and is on the books for a whopping $45 million salary-cap number, could be traded as early as the first day of the new league year, which is March 16. He was asked after Sunday’s game if he might consider doing anything to reduce taking up 21.6 percent of the Vikings’ $208.2 million salary cap next season.

“It’s hard to have these conversations when I haven’t given it any thought and don’t know any of these numbers,” Cousins said. “But I know that I want to be a Viking, and that’s kind of the foundation of it all. From there, it’s pretty easy to make those conversations happen when you want to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Before more is known about Cousins’ situation, the Vikings need to figure out who will be coaching the team in 2022 and whether Rick Spielman will maintain the title of general manager. Spielman was the main force behind the Vikings signing Cousins in March 2018 to a three-year, $84 million contract and then to a two-year extension, $66 million extension in March 2020.

In four seasons with Cousins, the Vikings have made the playoffs once. He has a 33-29-1 record as a Minnesota starter.

“Certainly a lot of close losses,” Cousins said of Minnesota going 8-9 in 2021. “One-possession games. … We did feel in so many games we were right there. … There’s certainly pieces to build on.”

Cousins had a shaky start Sunday. Two of his three sacks came in the first quarter, when the Vikings had minus-6 team passing yards. But eventually he got going and ended up completing 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

”He didn’t look too good in the first half, but he played a lot better in the second half,” Zimmer said.

Cousins finished the season with solid passing statistics: 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His touchdown total was the second most in his career, following his 35 in 2020.

Cousins’ favorite target for a second straight year was Justin Jefferson, who caught five passes Sunday for 107 yards to finish the season with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards. Jefferson was asked if he wants Cousins to be his quarterback next season.

“I mean, our relationship has been growing ever since I stepped in the building last year,” said Jefferson, a second-year pro out of LSU. “Things ain’t always perfect with us, but he’s the reason why I got these many yards. He’s the reason why I’m this type of player. I’m not throwing the ball to myself, so he’s been doing a great job for us. Of course, we would want a better record, better outcome, but Kirk is doing good. He’s doing a phenomenal job.”



