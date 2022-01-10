MINNEAPOLIS -- If this was the end of the Mike Zimmer era, and it seemed like it after the Minnesota Vikings’ 31-17 victory over the Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it was, well, a little sad.

“Not my choice,” Zimmer said. “Not my decision.”

But the Vikings head coach seemed to feel the end coming. Asked in the immediate wake of Sunday’s game whether he felt he had been given enough to succeed in Minnesota, he said, “Yeah, let’s not. Let’s talk about that another time.”

There was a sense before kickoff Sunday — and all week, really — that the season finale would be some sort of referendum on Zimmer, that whether the Vikings won or lost would have a bearing on whether he returns for his ninth season in 2022. But it’s been clear for a few weeks now that Minnesota would finish with a losing record for the second straight season, and that this entire season — not Sunday’s game — was a referendum on the core group Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman built to win a Super Bowl.

That window is closed.

So, if Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf are going to fire Zimmer, he shouldn’t be the only one packing up his desk on Monday. The question the Wilfs must ask themselves is whether Zimmer and Spielman should be in charge of building the Vikings’ next contender. Fixing this one won’t be a patch job; Minnesota needs an entirely new transmission.

The Vikings have cap issues, few functioning defensive backs and are about to lose rush end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr to free agency. They’re tethered to Kirk Cousins, set to make $35 million next season despite not being the quarterback they hoped he’d be when they signed him to what was then an NFL-record contract of three years, $84 million fully guaranteed in 2018.

Certainly Zimmer had a say in drafting most, if not all, of his defensive players. And it seems likely he lobbied for contract extensions for Barr, Hunter and Harrison Smith. But he probably didn’t tell Spielman to sign Cousins to a two-year, $66 million extension. Surely, the Vikings could have found a cheaper quarterback to lead the team to a 15-18 record the past two seasons.

Asked Sunday if he would like to see Zimmer back, Cousins just plain didn’t answer the question. “I just know I have a job to do, and try to do that job the best I can, and that’s that,” he said.

Since Spielman has been in charge of personnel, the Vikings twice made the NFC title game. He has made a lot of good draft picks, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson among them. He acted quickly and decisively to trade for Sam Bradford when Teddy Bridgewater blew out his knee, and when Bradford was the starter in 2017, he signed Case Keenum to be the backup.

But it would be crazy to make Zimmer the scapegoat for all the Vikings’ problems this season. Starters such as Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury all missed games because of COVID. Cook fumbled in overtime at Cincinnati, and Alexander Mattison fumbled late against Dallas. Everson Griffen was lost midseason, and a young secondary played too far back on the last play at Detroit.

“I know he’s catching a lot of heat,” Barr said, “but players play the game too. I think you can point the finger at us as much as you can point it at him. Somebody’s got to be the fall guy, I guess.”

Zimmer’s record in Minnesota is 72-56-1. His teams made the playoffs five times, won twice — it should have been three — and finished the 2017 season 14-3 after losing to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. Because of a typically stout defense run by Zimmer, the Vikings were never uncompetitive. By just about any standard, he has been a good NFL coach.

And if he could sometimes be prickly, he also was honest in a world where most football coaches are prickly and dishonest.

Like winning, losing is a team effort. If Zimmer goes, he should have company.







