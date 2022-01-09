But it likely was too late for Mike Zimmer. The 31-17 victory Sunday over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium was likely his final game as Minnesota’s coach.

The Vikings finished 8-9 during a season full of blown leads and gut-wrenching close losses. At least this time they made Zimmer a winner after Minnesota closed the game with a 31-3 spurt after trailing 14-0 in the second quarter.

Now, Zimmer will wait to hear his fate from ownership about whether his tenure will end after eight seasons. He said after Sunday’s game he had not yet heard anything.

“It’s not my choice,” he said. “It’s not my decision.”

In what was likely a lame-duck game between two coaches whose teams entered the day already eliminated from the playoff race, Chicago’s Matt Nagy also is expected to be fired. The Bears, hampered Sunday by going just 1 of 6 on fourth-down conversions, finished with a 6-11 record.

Zimmer didn’t show a lot of emotion on the field after the game. He waved to the crowd before departing. He had a picture taken with co-defensive coordinators Adam Zimmer, his son, and Andre Patterson, his longtime friend, but said those actions had been scheduled in advance.

Zimmer has a 72-56-1 record with three playoff berths, including a trip in 2017 to the NFC Championship Game. But over the past two seasons, the Vikings produced losing records and failed to make the playoffs.

Zimmer didn’t want to talk much about his job status after the game, but linebacker Anthony Barr said plenty.

“I love Coach Zim,” Barr said. “I know he’s catching a lot of heat, but players play the game, too. I think you can point the finger at us as much as you can point it at him. Somebody’s got to be the fall guy, I guess.”

Barr, who was Zimmer’s first draft pick with the Vikings, No. 9 overall in the first round of 2014, also could be leaving. He becomes a free agent in March, and said he doesn’t know what his future holds.

In what might have been his Vikings finale, Barr had his best game of the season, with a team-high 11 tackles and two sacks.

After a slow start, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. His 21-yard strike to K.J. Osborn with 8:04 left broke a 17-17 tie and gave the Vikings the lead for good at 24-17. Cornerback Patrick Peterson then wrapped up the game with a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown of an Andy Dalton pass with 4:54 left as the Bears faced fourth-and-1 at their 49.

Justin Jefferson caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette had three receptions for 103 yards. But Jefferson came up 16 yards short of Randy Moss’ 2003 team record of 1,632 yards receiving and finished the season with 108 catches for 1,616 yards.

Cousins said the Vikings were trying to get Jefferson the record on a screen pass with 4:42 left and Minnesota leading 31-17. But the past was incomplete. Their final four offensive plays of the game over two possessions were runs, including a kneel down by Cousins to end it.

It didn’t look for much of the first half as if Jefferson, who entered the game needing 124 yards, would come anywhere close to the record. In front of many empty seats, the Vikings were listless for much of the first half. And what energy the fans did muster produced boos.

But after the Vikings had 12 yards of total offense in the first quarter and Chicago took a 14-0 lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Damien Williams with 31 seconds left in the half, Minnesota came alive. Cousins’ passes of 25 yards to Jefferson and 40 to Smith-Marsette set up a 39-yard field goal by Greg Joseph on the final play of the half to cut the deficit to 14-3.

The Vikings then dominated the second half. Before the go-ahead strike to Osborn, Cousins had a touchdown pass of 44 yards to Smith-Marsette early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10 and a 45-yard toss to Jefferson early in the fourth quarter to tie the score 17-17.

“A tough start to the game until the last drive of the half,” Cousins said. “Not what we wanted. But the last drive of the first half and then coming on in the second half … was a great way to finish.”

Cousins has one year left on his contract worth a guaranteed $35 million, but it’s possible he could be traded during the offseason. For now, he will wait to see what happens with his coach.

“We try to insulate ourselves as best as possible and kind of ignore the noise because we had a job to do (Sunday), and wanted to get that job done,” Cousins said of speculation surrounding Zimmer’s future. “And I just think no matter what happens, it’s never one person.”