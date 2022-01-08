For the season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota on Friday listed nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful and three players as questionable — cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs), and guard Wyatt Davis (illness).

Earlier this week, the Vikings placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list and cornerback Parry Nickerson on the practice squad COVID list. Hand is the reserve nickelback behind Alexander.

Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler are expected to start Sunday at outside cornerback and the Vikings are likely to activate Tye Smith off the practice squad. They also have Bryan Mills on the practice squad.

Boyd did not practice all week and Alexander was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday. When asked about the cornerback situation on Friday, all Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would say was, “We’ll be OK.”

Pierce, who did not practice all week, could miss his second straight game and ninth of the season, and again could be replaced by Armon Watts. Pierce earlier missed seven games due to elbow and triceps injuries.

When asked if was concerned about Pierce’s health, all Zimmer would say was, “No, he’s doubtful.”

Zimmer reiterated that he expects players still out after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday to be available against the Bears. They are linebacker Eric Kendricks, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Camryn Bynum.

“We anticipate they’ll be back (Saturday),” Zimmer said of the players returning after having to quarantine for five days.

Briefly

With the Bears putting rookie Justin Fields on the COVID list Thursday and turning to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to start, Zimmer said the Vikings “had to change some things” in preparation. Fields is much more of a runner than Dalton, a pocket passer. … After signing a one-year, $8 million contract, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said, “I thought my season was pretty solid.” Peterson said he wished, though, he had been targeted more. “To be quite honest with you, I expected more action,” he said. … Chicago listed defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) as out and linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and defensive back Duke Shelley (heel) as questionable for Sunday.